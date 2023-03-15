'This was a political stunt for publicity': Former Florida state attorney removed by DeSantis

Former, twice-elected Florida state attorney Andrew Warren, who is a Democrat, was removed from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis after Warren signed a public pledge that he would not prosecute people who seek or provide abortions in Hillsborough County where he served. The New York Times reports Warren’s ouster was politicized, calculated, and planned. Andrew Warren, the former Hillsborough County state attorney, who is suing DeSantis for reinstatement, joins Joy Reid on these developments.March 15, 2023