Fmr. NYPD Detective: There’s no simple police killing case when it involves Black people

Fmr. NYPD Detective: There’s no simple police killing case when it involves Black people02:07
As Joy notes the difficulty in getting a conviction in previous trials involving police killings, Former NYPD Detective Marq Claxton says "There is no simple or straightforward police killing case when it involves Black people. And it really is a matter of race and the perceptions of race, the bias implicit in law enforcement, the toxic police culture itself, and the perceptions of those people who serve as the jurors.”