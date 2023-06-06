‘She simply knocked on the door’: Mother of Florida woman shot, killed after neighbor exchange

A Florida woman, Ajike “AJ” Owens, was shot and killed through a door after a heated argument on Friday. Many fear the alleged shooter may be protected by the state's "Stand Your Ground" law. Ajike “AJ” Owens’ mother, Pamela Dias, Owens’ son Isaac Williams, and their lawyer, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, join Joy Reid on growing calls for the arrest of the woman accused of shooting Ajike “AJ” Owens, her neighbor.June 6, 2023