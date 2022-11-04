IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Rep. Val Demings: Marco Rubio only likes to talk about crime when it is politically advantageous

09:43

Florida U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings demolishes her opponent Marco Rubio’s attempts to campaign on crime. “If Marco Rubio is so concerned about crime why didn’t he vote for an independent commission to investigate what happened on January 6?,” Demings asks Joy Reid during The ReidOut’s special, live broadcast from the Hall on the Yard in Orlando, Florida.Nov. 4, 2022

