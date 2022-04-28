Val Demings decries opponent Marco Rubio's statements on DeSantis Disney battle

- Now Playing
Val Demings decries opponent Marco Rubio's statements on DeSantis Disney battle06:27
- UP NEXT
McCarthy gets ‘standing ovation’ from House GOP for brushing off leaked tapes07:24
Hayes: How the right disguises their quest for power as ‘free speech’ protest07:16
‘All this boils down to is power’: Sen. Warren on Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout09:57
'Very damaging’: MAGA allies turn on 'weak' McCarthy amid leaked tape controversy06:50
Rep. Espaillat: ‘We could rely on our neighbor’ countries instead of China to supply goods, labor06:50
Gen. Breedlove: Russia ‘started a war they were not ready for and they’ve taken a whipping’07:21
Chuck Todd: 'McCarthy’s conduct ... tells the story of the current Republican Party'03:22
Hillary Clinton: Madeleine Albright worked to build a 'better, freer, safer world'02:39
Biden pays tribute to 'incomparable ally' Madeleine Albright13:55
U.S. Senate candidate for Kentucky Booker slams Rand Paul for parroting Putin's talking points08:33
Chris Hayes on the ‘perpetual grievance machine’ of right-wing politics06:13
FRAUD: Before Running to Trump, Leaked Audio Reveals McCarthy Feared MAGA Rhetoric10:49
Rep. Cawthorn cited for bringing loaded gun to airport01:16
Former police officer who swung flagpole claims self-defense in Jan. 6 trial01:50
Supreme Court hints it may let Biden end 'Remain in Mexico' immigration policy02:55
McMorrow: 'Groomer' attacks are 'hurting people right now'04:02
McCormick attacks Oz in first Pennsylvania GOP Senate debate06:23
Rep. Escobar: Republicans 'love the fact' migrant numbers are 'inflated'; gives them 'talking points'03:52
Jeff Edmonds: 'The more the Russians lose, the more they're going to bring up ... nuclear weapons'01:15
- Now Playing
Val Demings decries opponent Marco Rubio's statements on DeSantis Disney battle06:27
- UP NEXT
McCarthy gets ‘standing ovation’ from House GOP for brushing off leaked tapes07:24
Hayes: How the right disguises their quest for power as ‘free speech’ protest07:16
‘All this boils down to is power’: Sen. Warren on Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout09:57
'Very damaging’: MAGA allies turn on 'weak' McCarthy amid leaked tape controversy06:50
Rep. Espaillat: ‘We could rely on our neighbor’ countries instead of China to supply goods, labor06:50
Play All