    Val Demings decries opponent Marco Rubio's statements on DeSantis Disney battle

    McCarthy gets ‘standing ovation’ from House GOP for brushing off leaked tapes

  • Hayes: How the right disguises their quest for power as ‘free speech’ protest

  • ‘All this boils down to is power’: Sen. Warren on Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout

  • 'Very damaging’: MAGA allies turn on 'weak' McCarthy amid leaked tape controversy

  • Rep. Espaillat: ‘We could rely on our neighbor’ countries instead of China to supply goods, labor

  • Gen. Breedlove: Russia ‘started a war they were not ready for and they’ve taken a whipping’

  • Chuck Todd: 'McCarthy’s conduct ... tells the story of the current Republican Party'

  • Hillary Clinton: Madeleine Albright worked to build a 'better, freer, safer world'

  • Biden pays tribute to 'incomparable ally' Madeleine Albright

  • U.S. Senate candidate for Kentucky Booker slams Rand Paul for parroting Putin's talking points

  • Chris Hayes on the ‘perpetual grievance machine’ of right-wing politics 

  • FRAUD: Before Running to Trump, Leaked Audio Reveals McCarthy Feared MAGA Rhetoric

  • Rep. Cawthorn cited for bringing loaded gun to airport

  • Former police officer who swung flagpole claims self-defense in Jan. 6 trial

  • Supreme Court hints it may let Biden end 'Remain in Mexico' immigration policy

  • McMorrow: 'Groomer' attacks are 'hurting people right now'

  • McCormick attacks Oz in first Pennsylvania GOP Senate debate

  • Rep. Escobar: Republicans 'love the fact' migrant numbers are 'inflated'; gives them 'talking points'

  • Jeff Edmonds: 'The more the Russians lose, the more they're going to bring up ... nuclear weapons'

The Reidout

Val Demings decries opponent Marco Rubio's statements on DeSantis Disney battle

06:27

Ron DeSantis tries to position himself as a competent MAGA warrior, but his battle with Disney over its opposition to his "Don't Say Gay" law appears to be rather incompetent. Rep. Val Demings, who is running for U.S. Senate for the state of Florida, joins Joy Reid on how this battle will ultimately hurt Floridians.April 28, 2022

