‘Florida’s back!’: Dem challenger in Florida Senate race will ‘protect women’s right to choose’
April 2, 202407:57
The Reidout

‘Florida’s back!’: Dem challenger in Florida Senate race will ‘protect women’s right to choose’

07:57

The Florida Supreme Court has allowed a 15-week abortion ban to stand. It has also allowed Florida voters the opportunity to overrule that decision by approving a November ballot initiative establishing abortion as a right until "viability." Republican Florida Senator Rick Scott will be on the ballot in November, and given this news, he will face a challenging path to re-election. Former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell of Florida, who is running to replace Rick Scott in the U.S. Senate, joins Joy Reid.April 2, 2024

