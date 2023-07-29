‘Incredibly stubborn': Fmr. GOP aide on DeSantis appearing to defend slavery 'benefits' curriculum

Backlash continues over Florida's new public school standards that require instructors to teach students that enslaved people, "Developed skills which could be applied for their personal benefit." This time the rebukes come from two of the very few Black Republicans in Congress. Congressman Byron Donalds called on Florida to correct his state's Black history standards, while Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only Black Republican senator, also spoke out in a similar vein. Michael Steele sitting in for Joy Reid and our panel discuss.July 29, 2023