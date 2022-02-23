IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Pulse Nightclub Survivor: Florida’s "Don't Say Gay" bill rooted in homophobia, transphobia

07:35

Florida’s "Don't Say Gay" bill -- as well as the anti-history "Individual Freedom" bill -- are likely to pass later this week, pushed by Florida Republicans in its state legislature. Activist and Pulse Nightclub Survivor Brandon Wolf says of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill under debate, "This entire bill is rooted in homophobia, in transphobia." Florida St. Rep. Fentrice Driskell also joins The ReidOut to discuss.Feb. 23, 2022

