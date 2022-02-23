Pulse Nightclub Survivor: Florida’s "Don't Say Gay" bill rooted in homophobia, transphobia
07:35
Share this -
copied
Florida’s "Don't Say Gay" bill -- as well as the anti-history "Individual Freedom" bill -- are likely to pass later this week, pushed by Florida Republicans in its state legislature. Activist and Pulse Nightclub Survivor Brandon Wolf says of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill under debate, "This entire bill is rooted in homophobia, in transphobia." Florida St. Rep. Fentrice Driskell also joins The ReidOut to discuss.Feb. 23, 2022
UP NEXT
Men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty of hate crime charges
01:56
GOP Twitter account says 'Not You' to Biden in President's Day tweet
00:37
Presidential leadership in times of crisis
08:16
Watch: Helicopter crashes into beach, multiple hospitalized
01:05
With businesses failing, Trump taps his political supporters to maintain his wealth