Pulse Nightclub Survivor: Florida’s "Don't Say Gay" bill rooted in homophobia, transphobia

Florida’s "Don't Say Gay" bill -- as well as the anti-history "Individual Freedom" bill -- are likely to pass later this week, pushed by Florida Republicans in its state legislature. Activist and Pulse Nightclub Survivor Brandon Wolf says of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill under debate, "This entire bill is rooted in homophobia, in transphobia." Florida St. Rep. Fentrice Driskell also joins The ReidOut to discuss.Feb. 23, 2022