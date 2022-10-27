Politics expert: Is Rubio engaged in ‘conspiracy theory mongering’ that might lead to violence?

On Sunday, Marco Rubio claimed that one of his canvassers was attacked by "four animals" who told him Republicans were not allowed in their Florida neighborhood. Yet, the police report makes no mention of a political dispute, nor does it indicate that the canvasser was targeted for being a Republican. Additionally, this canvasser, Christopher Monzon, is a far-right activist who attended the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville. Fernand R. Amandi, an expert in Florida politics, joins Joy Reid with his analysis.Oct. 27, 2022