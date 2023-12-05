IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

The Republican Party of Florida is having a meltdown: Rep. Anna Eskamani

09:28

The Chair of Florida’s Republican Party, Christian Ziegler is under criminal investigation for allegations related to sexual battery and rape, leading the party into further scandal. He is now facing many calls for his resignation. Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani and NYT’s Colby Edmonds join Joy Reid to discuss.Dec. 5, 2023

