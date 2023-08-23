IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

DeSantis ‘just doesn't care’ about law, Constitution elected FL prosecutors suspended by him say

07:04

The first Republican debate takes place Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Ron DeSantis will be among the eight people on the debate stage, after promising to do to the Department of Justice what he has already done in Florida by targeting and purging prosecutors. Joy Reid is joined by two of those Florida prosecutors who were suspended by DeSantis, many say for political reasons, Andrew Warren and Monique Worrell.Aug. 23, 2023

