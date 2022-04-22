IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Colorado gov. on DeSantis: Colorado welcomes mountain Disneyland, Mickey and Minnie are safe here

02:29

Florida lawmakers stripping Disney of its self-governing status sparks Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to invite Disney to his state. "Colorado is always happy to have a mountain Disneyland and Mickey and Minnie are safe here," Polis tells Joy Reid.April 22, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

