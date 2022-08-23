‘Rubio is scared. Val Demings is a dream candidate for the Democrats’ Florida pollster says

A new NBC News poll shows that the threat to democracy is now the number-one issue for Americans heading into the primaries, while the road to saving democracy runs right through the contentious state of Florida, where voters go to the polls on Tuesday. Our expert guests review the state of Florida politics, where Rep. Val Demings is beating Sen. Marco Rubio in many metrics in their race for the incumbent’s U.S. Senate seat.Aug. 23, 2022