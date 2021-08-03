DeSantis challenger Fried: Florida governor has handcuffed local authorities in COVID fight

As New York's governor urges businesses to turn away unvaccinated customers, Florida’s governor is barring schools from mandating that children wear masks. This comes as the Sunshine State is grappling with a surge in cases and hospitalized COVID patients. Nikki Fried, Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and who is running against incumbent Ron DeSantis for governor, joins The ReidOut to discuss.Aug. 3, 2021