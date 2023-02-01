Florida activist: DeSantis-led GOP wants to make guns easier to access than kids' Rosa Parks book

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In Florida today, it seems easier to get a gun than it is to get certain history books. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is leading Florida Republicans who want people to be able to carry guns without a license or training. Meanwhile, counties in that state have banned a book about Rosa Parks, among other policies controlling what books children in public schools have access to. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Feb. 1, 2023

