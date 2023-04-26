IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

Florida St. Sen. Jones on DeSantis: 'People see this extremism is not helping anyone'

05:10

As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis travels outside of his state while he apparently pursues his presidential ambitions, hundreds of drag queens and allies marched on the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee on Tuesday protesting state Republicans' continued assault on the LGBTQ community. The march comes a week after the Republican-led state legislature passed a bill banning children from attending drag shows--many say to placate DeSantis. Florida St. Sen. Shevrin Jones joins Joy Reid discussing Ron DeSantis saying, "People see that this extremism is not helping anyone."April 26, 2023

