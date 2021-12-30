Dem Florida gov. candidate Nikki Fried calls out DeSantis’s lack of visibility as Omicron surges
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to be missing in action as Omicron sweeps across his state. Florida commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, Nikki Fried, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor of Florida, joins The ReidOut to discuss.Dec. 30, 2021
Dem Florida gov. candidate Nikki Fried calls out DeSantis’s lack of visibility as Omicron surges
