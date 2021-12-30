IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dem Florida gov. candidate Nikki Fried calls out DeSantis's lack of visibility as Omicron surges

09:12

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to be missing in action as Omicron sweeps across his state. Florida commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, Nikki Fried, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor of Florida, joins The ReidOut to discuss.Dec. 30, 2021

