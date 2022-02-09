Nikole Hannah-Jones: These bills say we need to ensure White children are not uncomfortable
Despite the centrality of slavery in this nation’s history, the United States has never been very good about confronting it in a meaningful, truthful way, choosing instead to whitewash or sugarcoat it--a practice that may soon be the only way these topics are taught in Florida. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Feb. 9, 2022
