IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump expected to surrender at Manhattan D.A.'s office early next week

  • Now Playing

    Florida Gov. DeSantis calls Trump indictment a ‘weaponization of the legal system'

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: Republicans like to say AR-15 is not weapon of war but it absolutely is

    10:59

  • Transgender activist slams GOP for ‘trying to weaponize’ Nashville shooting ‘for the ballot box’

    08:20

  • Nancy Pelosi on assault weapons ban: We need 60 GOP votes in Senate to save lives

    09:49

  • Joy Reid talks one-on-one with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi on Kevin McCarthy, more

    06:21

  • Joy Reid: We seem to lack urgency about authoritarianism as Trump effectively threatens civil war

    07:55

  • Activist: Tennessee has had every single chance to strengthen its gun laws and done the opposite

    11:10

  • A train whistle to anti-government actors: Obeidallah on Trump holding 1st campaign rally in Waco

    04:36

  • Rep. Adam Schiff slams Trump warning of ‘potential death and destruction’ if Bragg indicts him

    05:06

  • Tablets and texting: Rep. Crockett disputes Marjorie Taylor Greene on Jan. 6 defendant mistreatment

    09:54

  • 'DA Bragg is going on his timetable not Trump's': Legal expert Jill Wine-Banks

    09:56

  • ‘He’s one of them’: David Jolly accuses Kevin McCarthy of being pro-insurrectionist

    09:35

  • Hugo Lowell on his reporting that Trump allegedly wants to be handcuffed and perp-walked

    08:38

  • ‘Their futures are tied to this MAGA grifter’: Michael Steele on Republicans doubling down on Trump

    10:16

  • New video shows final moments of Irvo Otieno's life at Virginia state psychiatric hospital

    02:30

  • ‘Fox was supposed to have fixed that’: Katie Phang on new lawsuit alleging hostile work environment

    05:48

  • Joy Reid: Trump has rarely been held accountable, instead being consistently protected, rewarded

    11:43

  • ‘This is an embarrassing abuse of power’: Expert on GOP calls to investigate Trump’s investigators

    06:59

  • Charles Blow: There's no equivalent to what Trump's allegedly done vs. other presidents, candidates

    12:00

  • Michael Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis: I think Manhattan DA’s hush money case is extremely strong

    11:09

The Reidout

Florida Gov. DeSantis calls Trump indictment a ‘weaponization of the legal system'

03:17

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his state will not assist in an extradition request for former President Donald Trump, if one is made.March 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Florida Gov. DeSantis calls Trump indictment a ‘weaponization of the legal system'

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: Republicans like to say AR-15 is not weapon of war but it absolutely is

    10:59

  • Transgender activist slams GOP for ‘trying to weaponize’ Nashville shooting ‘for the ballot box’

    08:20

  • Nancy Pelosi on assault weapons ban: We need 60 GOP votes in Senate to save lives

    09:49

  • Joy Reid talks one-on-one with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi on Kevin McCarthy, more

    06:21

  • Joy Reid: We seem to lack urgency about authoritarianism as Trump effectively threatens civil war

    07:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All