    'Ugly hate speech': Bridget Ziegler allowed anti-LGBTQ+ attacks at school board meeting member says

'Ugly hate speech': Bridget Ziegler allowed anti-LGBTQ+ attacks at school board meeting member says

Florida GOP chairman, Christian Ziegler, is under criminal investigation for allegations related to sexual battery, including rape. He denies the allegations. Christian Ziegler is married to Bridget Ziegler, the co-founder of Moms for Liberty, which espouses an anti-LGBTQ+ agenda. Bridget Ziegler was not named in the complaint against her husband, but the affidavit said that she confirmed, "having a sexual encounter with the victim and Christian over a year ago and that it only happened one time,” the alleged victim being a woman. The reporter who blew this story wide open, Bob Norman, and Sarasota School Board member Tom Edwards, who walked out of a board meeting after anti-LGBTQ+ comments were directed at him, apparently linked to Bridget Ziegler's reported crusade to empower Christian institutions to overhaul public education in Florida, both join Joy Reid.Dec. 6, 2023

