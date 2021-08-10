Politics expert says of GOP COVID deniers ‘The Republican Party only cares about ME’
11:29
Share this -
copied
The COVID-19 virus has mutated into the super-contagious delta variant, leading to pandemic surges nationwide. As Republican leaders such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott make choices for their states that will make it more difficult to battle the pandemic, Joy Reid and her guests critique the widespread conservative push to demonize vaccine and mask mandates. Aug. 10, 2021