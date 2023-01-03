IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Rep.-elect Frost schools Republicans mocking his DC housing struggle on America's housing crisis

06:42

The first Gen Z member of Congress, Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, responds to the Republicans mocking his struggle to rent in DC, as America faces a housing crisis nationwide. "It just goes to show that there's a lot of work that needs to be done in affordable housing,” Frost tells Joy Reid, “especially in protecting renters and tenants." Jan. 3, 2023

