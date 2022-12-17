Stacey Abrams: Voter suppression is baked into DNA of election systems but so is voter persistence

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The need to combat voter suppression and the persistence of voters is discussed by Stacey Abrams. "Voter suppression is baked into the DNA of our election system,” Abrams tells Joy Reid. “But so is the persistence that we see from voters who are willing to fight against that very ignominy." Stacey Abrams also shares regarding her new book, “Stacey's Remarkable Books.”Dec. 17, 2022

