Stacey Abrams: Voter suppression is baked into DNA of election systems but so is voter persistence

The need to combat voter suppression and the persistence of voters is discussed by Stacey Abrams. "Voter suppression is baked into the DNA of our election system,” Abrams tells Joy Reid. “But so is the persistence that we see from voters who are willing to fight against that very ignominy." Stacey Abrams also shares regarding her new book, “Stacey's Remarkable Books.”Dec. 17, 2022