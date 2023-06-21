IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

VP Harris Exclusive: When legislation codifying protections of Roe is passed ‘Biden will sign it’

Abortion access activism and legal and legislative battles to protect reproductive rights one year post the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade are discussed by Vice President Kamala Harris, Joy Reid, and people impacted by Dobbs in this exclusive interview. “Let me tell you something, our President Joe Biden, when that legislation gets passed to codify and put in place the protections of Roe v. Wade, Joe Biden will sign it,” VP Harris says during this special edition of The ReidOut, "One Year Post-Roe: A ReidOut Special with VP Harris."June 21, 2023

