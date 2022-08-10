‘You can be sure this was not keepsakes’: Legal expert on what sparked FBI's Mar-a-Lago search

For the first time in history, the FBI conducted a search at the home of a former president--that of Donald Trump. We have learned a lot more about what went down at his Mar-a-Lago residence, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions. A source familiar with the matter tells NBC News that the search was tied to classified information Trump allegedly took with him when he left the White House. A panel of experts join Dr. Jason Johnson in for Joy Reid on what the legal ramifications might be for the former president.Aug. 10, 2022