Doug Jones calls out ‘hypocrisy’ of GOP backing SCOTUS decisions but decrying judge-issued warrant

The FBI search of Mar-a-Lago has caused a right wing freakout. "They don't complain when the judiciary overturns Roe v. Wade, and overturns gun laws in New York,” former U.S. Senator Doug Jones tells The ReidOut. “But let them complain when a search warrant was issued? The hypocrisy is pretty stunning." Shermichael Singleton, Host of ScreenShare on MSNBC on Peacock, also joins Dr. Jason Johnson in for Joy Reid to discuss.Aug. 10, 2022