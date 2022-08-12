Rep. Swalwell on violent threats: ‘If you think you’re going to intimidate me, you’re not’

The FBI, elected officials, and other public servants being targeted by the right wing with violence and threats is slammed by Rep. Eric Swalwell. About the threats he has received Rep. Swalwell tells The ReidOut: "When America's leaders stoke these conspiracy theories... these folks receive it as the gospel. They think it's their duty to take up arms. People have been killed. More people are going to get killed until the lies stop[.]”Aug. 12, 2022