Father of Tyre Nichols to former officers: ‘These was monsters that did this to my son’

Father of Tyre Nichols Rodney Wells slams the ex-officers charged with his son's death, just minutes after the Memphis Police Department released body-cam and video footage of some of its officers beating Nichols, leading to his death. "These was monsters that did this to my son," Wells tells Joy Reid on The ReidOut on MSNBC.Jan. 28, 2023