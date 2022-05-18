IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

‘My mother was an angel… She didn’t deserve that’: Son of Buffalo shooting victim Ruth Whitfield

09:12

Son of Buffalo shooting victim Ruth Whitfield, former Buffalo fire commissioner Garnell Whitfield, and attorney for the Whitfield family Ben Crump, join Joy Reid. They share the Whitfield family's potential plan to take action against the gun manufacturer, web sites, and cable news personalities many see as possibly linked to the murders and terroristic acts of the White supremacist Buffalo mass shooting suspect.May 18, 2022

