IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘That racist young man took my mother away’: Families of Buffalo victims hold press conference

    07:54
  • UP NEXT

    Assemblywoman from Buffalo: ‘I will not stoop to your hate’

    10:15

  • Violence linked to white supremacy rises

    05:54

  • Vice News journalist uncovers new information on officers who killed Breonna Taylor

    07:19

  • House member pushes bill to raise legal age to buy assault rifles

    07:01

  • Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane pleads guilty in George Floyd death

    01:46

  • Buffalo Mayor: Shooting will not affect the ‘heart of this community’

    06:58

  • Biden & Schumer condemn Fox for racist propaganda

    04:30

  • ‘A poison’: Tucker Carlson under pressure amid debunked conspiracy theory as Biden slams ‘lies’

    09:17

  • 'White supremacy is a global terror threat': Head of ADL calls on Biden for anti-hate strategy

    09:47

  • Buffalo victim advocated for stricter gun laws

    01:36

  • Joe: Talk about demographics is not the same as replacement theory

    08:18

  • President Biden and first lady set to visit Buffalo

    03:46

  • Site of Buffalo shooting a community hub with deep roots

    02:44

  • Reporters tread carefully with attention-seeking racists, extremist online communities

    06:03

  • Violent, terroristic racists are a recurrent problem with no simple solution

    06:26

  • Buffalo shooter’s racist hate links him to past massacres

    06:19

  • Buffalo gunman cited same racist ideology pushed by right-wing media

    08:06

  • Buffalo massacre: How racist messaging became mainstream on the American right

    08:51

  • White supremacists use replacement theory as justification for murder

    09:18

The Reidout

‘That racist young man took my mother away’: Families of Buffalo victims hold press conference

07:54

It has been six days since the horrific, racist shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. On Thursday the families of the victims held an emotional press conference with attorney Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton. Joy Reid and Bishop William Barber discuss.May 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘That racist young man took my mother away’: Families of Buffalo victims hold press conference

    07:54
  • UP NEXT

    Assemblywoman from Buffalo: ‘I will not stoop to your hate’

    10:15

  • Violence linked to white supremacy rises

    05:54

  • Vice News journalist uncovers new information on officers who killed Breonna Taylor

    07:19

  • House member pushes bill to raise legal age to buy assault rifles

    07:01

  • Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane pleads guilty in George Floyd death

    01:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All