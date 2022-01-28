New Mexico AG believes seditious conspiracy charges ‘on the table’ for fake electors
06:35
The 84 Republicans who acted as fake electors and submitted falsified documents to overturn the election in Donald Trump’s favor in several states are finally getting the scrutiny they deserve from the Justice Department. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 28, 2022
