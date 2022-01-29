Fake electors misrepresented themselves to overturn popular vote in particular states Raskin says
The committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed 14 of the 84 fake electors who tried to falsify the results of the 2020 election in 7 states, compelling them to provide documents and testimony in their ongoing investigation. Rep. Jamie Raskin joins Joy Reid to discuss. Jan. 29, 2022
Fake electors misrepresented themselves to overturn popular vote in particular states Raskin says
