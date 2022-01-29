IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fake electors misrepresented themselves to overturn popular vote in particular states Raskin says

    08:46
  • UP NEXT

    'Bogus' MAGA scheme hits Congress: Fake Trump electors subpoenaed

    10:30

  • 'No possible coincidence:' Luria on Jan. 6 panel probing fake Trump electors

    04:35

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' from seven states

    02:03

  • Steve Schmidt: Madison Cawthorn one of many lawmakers implicated by own words

    07:43

  • DOJ acknowledges investigation of fake Trump electors; clarifies scope of DOJ 1/6 probe

    02:16

  • Chait: Newt Gingrich is the bridge from Reagan to Trump

    03:04

  • Jan. 6th hero officer breaks silence

    05:03

  • Joy Reid on 1930s scheme by super-rich to allegedly topple U.S. government

    09:20

  • ‘They have everything:’ Alex Jones meets with Jan. 6 panel, pleads Fifth

    08:04

  • Trumpworld scandal explodes: Feds eye scheme

    06:36

  • Special grand jury approved in Trump election probe

    05:55

  • Rep. Lieu: You really see how fearful Republicans are now of Jan. 6 committee

    07:49

  • 'Brazen... conspiracy': Trump legal team committed 'fraud' with election scheme

    07:40

  • Trump lawyers need lawyers: 45 aide admits to fake electors plot, Giuliani led it

    08:38

  • Trump electors plot implodes: Giuliani and the admission that may haunt 45

    12:57

  • Elie Mystal: Justice Thomas is lone dissenter on issues that may implicate his wife in Jan. 6

    07:47

  • MAGA confession: Trump lawyer admits fraudulent electors plot

    11:11

  • Jan. 6 rally leader turns on Trump: Would not vote for him again

    10:36

  • Trump White House aide pressed on Trump fans' violent attacks on police

    07:54

The Reidout

Fake electors misrepresented themselves to overturn popular vote in particular states Raskin says

08:46

The committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed 14 of the 84 fake electors who tried to falsify the results of the 2020 election in 7 states, compelling them to provide documents and testimony in their ongoing investigation. Rep. Jamie Raskin joins Joy Reid to discuss. Jan. 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Fake electors misrepresented themselves to overturn popular vote in particular states Raskin says

    08:46
  • UP NEXT

    'Bogus' MAGA scheme hits Congress: Fake Trump electors subpoenaed

    10:30

  • 'No possible coincidence:' Luria on Jan. 6 panel probing fake Trump electors

    04:35

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' from seven states

    02:03

  • Steve Schmidt: Madison Cawthorn one of many lawmakers implicated by own words

    07:43

  • DOJ acknowledges investigation of fake Trump electors; clarifies scope of DOJ 1/6 probe

    02:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All