Democrat allegedly targeted by failed GOP candidate: These shots came through my front door

- Now Playing
Democrat allegedly targeted by failed GOP candidate: These shots came through my front door09:34
- UP NEXT
McFaul: We need a big bang approach against Russia with weapons, sanctions, more08:41
Joyce Vance on Biden documents: What's absent is willful intent to retain documents illegally08:51
Conservatives distort King's words, ideas by cherry-picking ‘I Have a Dream’ speech experts eplain10:23
Joy Reid: There has been weaponization of government but not against presidents who take documents09:41
Co-founder of Black Lives Matter mourns her cousin Keenan dying after being tased by LA police06:51
‘He's creating other source of revenue using his political connections’: New Santos allegations08:06
‘Job typically done by staff not national security head’: Psaki on White House moves, Biden docs09:35
‘It comes down to freedom’: Rep. Jayapal on House Republicans voting on new abortion restrictions09:01
Rep. Krishnamoorthi on why Social Security is not going to be ‘insolvent’ as Rep. Donalds says07:24
‘One of these things is not like the other’: Joy Reid on Biden vs. Trump on classified documents07:06
GOP Rep. Byron Donalds and Joy Reid debate his nomination for House speaker after one term10:46
‘Bolsonaro is Donald Trump’s Mini-Me. He was all along’: Eugene Robinson on Brazil capital riots08:48
‘We're dealing with whole new breed of chaos’: former aide to Rep. Kinzinger on House GOP fringe10:42
Rep. Dean calls out Kevin McCarthy for not joining Jan. 6 commemoration on Capitol steps10:53
Lucas Kunce challenges Hawley for Senate seat on Jan. 6, day 'he proved what a coward he was'04:55
Former GOP Rep. Rooney: I told Nancy Pelosi if we had you we would do a lot better09:05
Biden invites GOP to reform immigration, but it's 'all optics, politics' to them Psaki says07:11
Fmr. Rep. Riggleman: Many are one scoop short of a sundae making decisions in Congress06:06
Tara Setmayer: McCarthy has been desperate for years, is in position of weakness11:33
- Now Playing
Democrat allegedly targeted by failed GOP candidate: These shots came through my front door09:34
- UP NEXT
McFaul: We need a big bang approach against Russia with weapons, sanctions, more08:41
Joyce Vance on Biden documents: What's absent is willful intent to retain documents illegally08:51
Conservatives distort King's words, ideas by cherry-picking ‘I Have a Dream’ speech experts eplain10:23
Joy Reid: There has been weaponization of government but not against presidents who take documents09:41
Co-founder of Black Lives Matter mourns her cousin Keenan dying after being tased by LA police06:51
Play All