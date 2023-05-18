IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    It’s wild to watch extreme Republicans commit overreaches on abortion access: President of NARAL

    06:22
  • UP NEXT

    Hayes: Tricia Cotham owes an explanation to North Carolina on abortion vote

    05:24

  • NJ Gov. Murphy on abortion fight: 'Everything is on the table'

    05:15

  • A look at Trump's flip-flopping on abortion

    03:28

  • Mika on NC abortion vote: Do you want a state that does not offer health care?

    08:07

  • Planned Parenthood: NC abortion ban ‘emblematic’ of democracy in crisis

    05:12

  • North Carolina abortion bill may come down to a single vote

    02:10

  • NC governor hopes at least one Republican will vote to uphold abortion veto

    09:22

  • NC gov. on vetoing abortion bill: It would operate as an effective ban on abortion for many women

    05:59

  • NC Gov. Roy Cooper on abortion ban: 'Creates an obstacle course for women'

    11:29

  • NC Abortion Rights Could Hinge on One Lawmaker’s Vote

    02:31

  • Gov. Cooper needs just one Republican to help him save abortion rights in NC

    06:16

  • Doctor 'can't sugarcoat' the dangers of government interference in medicine

    07:21

  • 'It's our turn to speak up': Female state senators in South Carolina stop near-total abortion ban

    10:36

  • How Texas' abortion bans are impacting pregnant patients

    05:18

  • Doctors in TX 'sobbing' over this anti-abortion mandate

    05:03

  • ‘Captured court’: Hayes on Leonard Leo's two-fold plan to form this Supreme Court

    08:13

  • Wisconsin's AG and governor seek to stop state's restrictive abortion law

    06:09

  • North Carolina lawmaker Tricia Cotham switches to GOP, votes to ban abortion

    06:10

  • Blue states passing laws to protect against red state overreach

    07:21

The Reidout

It’s wild to watch extreme Republicans commit overreaches on abortion access: President of NARAL

06:22

The fate of the abortion pill Mifepristone is in the hands of what is considered to be the most conservative federal appeals court in the country. President of NARAL Pro-Choice America Mini Timmaraju joins Joy to discuss this as the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Wednesday over whether the drug that’s used in more than half of all abortions nationwide should remain widely available.May 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    It’s wild to watch extreme Republicans commit overreaches on abortion access: President of NARAL

    06:22
  • UP NEXT

    Hayes: Tricia Cotham owes an explanation to North Carolina on abortion vote

    05:24

  • NJ Gov. Murphy on abortion fight: 'Everything is on the table'

    05:15

  • A look at Trump's flip-flopping on abortion

    03:28

  • Mika on NC abortion vote: Do you want a state that does not offer health care?

    08:07

  • Planned Parenthood: NC abortion ban ‘emblematic’ of democracy in crisis

    05:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All