    Legal expert: Proud Boys got lower sentences due to 'seeming inability to see ourselves as threat'

The Reidout

Legal expert: Proud Boys got lower sentences due to ‘seeming inability to see ourselves as threat’

Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison when prosecutors had asked for 33 years. Why Proud Boys convicted for crimes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection received lower sentences is discussed by our expert guests on The ReidOut on MSNBC.Sept. 6, 2023

