The Reidout

'Carolyn Bryant must be indicted' for role in murder, kidnapping of Emmett Till his cousin says

It has been nearly 67 years since Emmett Till was abducted, tortured and lynched in Mississippi after the 14-year-old Black boy from Chicago was accused of making "advances" at a White woman. In an amazing discovery last week, a team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence in the case uncovered an unserved 1955 arrest warrant charging that same woman for Till's kidnapping. Included in that team were relatives of Till. They are now calling for the woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, now in her eighties, to be arrested. Deborah Watts, cousin of Emmett Till, joins Joy Reid saying, "Carolyn needs to be brought to justice."July 1, 2022

