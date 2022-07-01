'Carolyn Bryant must be indicted' for role in murder, kidnapping of Emmett Till his cousin says

- Now Playing
'Carolyn Bryant must be indicted' for role in murder, kidnapping of Emmett Till his cousin says06:36
- UP NEXT
CT man paralyzed; will police be held to account?06:53
SCOTUS decision hurts Black voters05:12
Dearth of good options for GOP voters heading into Tuesday primaries05:22
Election workers terrorized by Trump make compelling witnesses at January 6th hearing09:05
Raising Young People To Challenge Racism13:16
Jonathan Capehart: Juneteenth has only been recognized nationally since last year and 'we’re going to be learning as the years go on'04:18
Rep. Barbara Lee: The commercialization of Juneteenth by big businesses 'gives me a lot of angst'05:54
Robin Rue Simmons: “It must start. That’s how you seek reparations. You start.”07:45
Black women on self-care: It is OK to take off the Superwoman cape04:14
VP Harris: It was a 'great joy' watching Ketanji Brown Jackson 'taking people to school' during confirmation hearings05:15
Black trailblazers on the importance of hair, makeup and visibility07:36
Ryan Michelle Bathé talks about the 'lonely' challenges of being a Black woman in Hollywood02:08
Maria Taylor opens up about racist incident she faced as a sports reporter02:43
Marking the Juneteenth holiday07:33
The Last Thing: A long journey02:01
New documentary chronicles fight for reparations for slavery in America08:07
Trymaine Lee speaks with fathers of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown & Jacob Blake07:07
Fathers of Jacob Blake, Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin sit down for Father's Day special08:08
Historian traces the historical significance of Juneteenth07:28
- Now Playing
'Carolyn Bryant must be indicted' for role in murder, kidnapping of Emmett Till his cousin says06:36
- UP NEXT
CT man paralyzed; will police be held to account?06:53
SCOTUS decision hurts Black voters05:12
Dearth of good options for GOP voters heading into Tuesday primaries05:22
Election workers terrorized by Trump make compelling witnesses at January 6th hearing09:05
Raising Young People To Challenge Racism13:16
Play All