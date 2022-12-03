IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Dean Obeidallah on Neo-Nazi Anglin, just reinstated on Twitter, owing him $4.1 million court judgment

    07:09
  • UP NEXT

    Maddow on her hit podcast 'Ultra': We need a permanent anti-fascist consciousness as a country

    12:00

  • Trump can appeal Mar-a-Lago special master dismissal but ‘the DOJ is on the job’ expert says

    05:04

  • Joy Reid: I genuinely want to know what the case is for Herschel Walker

    11:06

  • Joy Reid: Creeping white nationalism has infected the GOP

    11:48

  • Dem Whip-designate Katherine Clark: We're a party that believes in governance and responsibility

    07:54

  • Nick Fuentes controversy 'sad commentary on where Republican Party is right now' McCaskill says

    06:32

  • Rep. Raskin: Oath Keepers were just one element of the insurrectionary forces unleashed on Jan. 6

    11:00

  • Gun laws work — and Joy Reid brought some stunning receipts to prove it

    03:33

  • Joy Reid on Trump dining with Nick Fuentes: This is another 'very fine people' moment

    11:00

  • Dave Zirin: If we fold our arms while Brittney Griner suffers it diminishes America

    05:22

  • Legal expert: Mike Pence’s testimony absolutely essential to making DOJ’s case

    06:19

  • Joy Reid: We are a country that chooses violence over and over again

    11:07

  • Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: This is an exciting time to give power back to the people

    08:16

  • Club Q mass shooting survivor: It was home and to not have that anymore hurts

    10:15

  • Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting condemned by LGBTQ activist Brandon Wolf

    08:51

  • LGBTQ nightclub shooting ‘not a surprise’ in wake of GOP targeting CO St. Rep. Brianna Titone says

    11:07

  • Joy Reid: Musk facilitated return of fascist trolls to 'fix' Twitter in name of 'free speech'

    07:02

  • Legal expert: Mar-a-Lago docs possession is open and shut case that doesn’t need special counsel

    10:27

  • Kurt Bardella on House GOP: We know Kevin McCarthy cannot control these people

    08:12

The Reidout

Dean Obeidallah on Neo-Nazi Anglin, just reinstated on Twitter, owing him $4.1 million court judgment

07:09

From the strong jobs report that showed that 263,000 jobs were added last month, to the president signing a bill to avert a freight rail strike that he said could have plunged the U.S. into a catastrophic recession, to Elon Musk's Twitter reinstating Neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin, Joy Reid and her panel discuss the most important politics stories of the week.Dec. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Dean Obeidallah on Neo-Nazi Anglin, just reinstated on Twitter, owing him $4.1 million court judgment

    07:09
  • UP NEXT

    Maddow on her hit podcast 'Ultra': We need a permanent anti-fascist consciousness as a country

    12:00

  • Trump can appeal Mar-a-Lago special master dismissal but ‘the DOJ is on the job’ expert says

    05:04

  • Joy Reid: I genuinely want to know what the case is for Herschel Walker

    11:06

  • Joy Reid: Creeping white nationalism has infected the GOP

    11:48

  • Dem Whip-designate Katherine Clark: We're a party that believes in governance and responsibility

    07:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All