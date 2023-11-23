IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Netanyahu could have made hostage deal before massive casualties of Palestinians: Ayman Mohyeldin

    10:11
  • Now Playing

    ‘Everything we reported was completely accurate’: Media Matters president on X lawsuit

    08:26
  • UP NEXT

    ‘It’s getting scary’: Trump signaling push for autocracy being tolerated by GOP decried by Steele

    09:54

  • Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd ‘put on notice’ by judge in Georgia case Katie Phang says

    09:27

  • 'Trying to whitewash history': Rep. Raskin calls out Jan. 6 conspiracy theories of GOP leaders

    09:39

  • ‘Contrary to Supreme Court history’: Expert slams appeals court ruling threatening voting rights

    09:10

  • ‘Really big admission’: Trump says he wanted to join Jan. 6 crowd in new audio

    11:34

  • ‘I know many families in Gaza who lost loved ones’: Official slams Palestinian death toll doubts

    07:18

  • ‘Completely wrong way’: Rep. Balint opposes AIPAC targeting ‘The Squad’ over Israel-Hamas war

    06:53

  • New NYT reporting on RFK, Jr.: ‘He feels a sense of destiny, that he should be in the White House’

    10:03

  • Charles Blow: Gaza situation has opened chasm between Democratic coalition and younger voters

    08:51

  • Legal expert to Trump: Just because you lose repeatedly doesn't mean the judge is biased

    10:55

  • Experts debate Israel's strategy to defeat Hamas as calls for Gaza ceasefire grow

    09:09

  • 'Grievance against McCarthy was personal': Khanna on new GOP speaker passing funding bill with Dems

    07:51

  • ‘Any vote to third parties is a vote for Trump’: Former Obama campaign manager on 2024 stakes

    11:46

  • ‘Giant waste of time’: Mystal on specifics in Supreme Court’s new code of conduct

    06:05

  • Tucker Carlson’s extreme views were behind his ousting from Fox: Brian Stelter reveals in new book

    07:44

  • The way forward is to find a shared sense of a human creed: Imam says of Middle East violence

    12:56

  • Fmr. State Dept. official who resigned over U.S. arming Israel: 'Ceasefire is number one priority'

    07:27

  • ‘Worst moment in 40 GOP primary debates’: Ramaswamy using 'Nazi' reference against Zelenskyy decried

    11:40

The Reidout

‘Everything we reported was completely accurate’: Media Matters president on X lawsuit

08:26

Media Matters President Angelo Carusone joins Joy to discuss Elon Musk’s lawsuit against the nonprofit. Musk is suing Media Matters for exposing the fact that ads on the platform often seem to highlight anti-semitic content.Nov. 23, 2023

  • Netanyahu could have made hostage deal before massive casualties of Palestinians: Ayman Mohyeldin

    10:11
  • Now Playing

    ‘Everything we reported was completely accurate’: Media Matters president on X lawsuit

    08:26
  • UP NEXT

    ‘It’s getting scary’: Trump signaling push for autocracy being tolerated by GOP decried by Steele

    09:54

  • Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd ‘put on notice’ by judge in Georgia case Katie Phang says

    09:27

  • 'Trying to whitewash history': Rep. Raskin calls out Jan. 6 conspiracy theories of GOP leaders

    09:39

  • ‘Contrary to Supreme Court history’: Expert slams appeals court ruling threatening voting rights

    09:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All