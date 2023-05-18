Elon Musk's 'experiment' in free speech on Twitter has been a disaster for his bottom line

Elon Musk doesn't care if he pushes lies and mainstreams hate, but he does care if "Freedom of Speech" gets in the way of his bottom line. NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins joins Joy to discuss this and Musk’s seemingly anti-semitic and conspiratorial comments in a recent interview. This comes all while more than half of Twitter’s top advertisers have stopped advertising and fewer people appear to be visiting the site.May 18, 2023