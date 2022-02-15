Elon Musk’s car company Tesla faces allegations of racist discrimination against Black employees
Elon Musk’s car company Tesla has been hit with allegations in numerous cases that the company is a hotbed of racist discrimination. Dr. Jason Johnson and Larry Organ, founder of the California Civil Rights Law Group, an attorney representing Black workers in three cases against Tesla, join Joy Reid to discuss.Feb. 15, 2022
