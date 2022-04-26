IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    A future of abundant, equitable speech terrifies people like Elon Musk Anand Giridharadas says

The Reidout

A future of abundant, equitable speech terrifies people like Elon Musk Anand Giridharadas says

Elon Musk reaching a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion is discussed by Anand Giridharadas. "This future in which there would actually be more abundant and equitable speech terrifies the crap out of people like Elon Musk,” Giridharadas tells Joy Reid.April 26, 2022

