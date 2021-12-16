Elizabeth Warren to Elon Musk: The world's richest freeloader evidently has very thin skin
10:44
Share this -
copied
Senator Elizabeth Warren responds to Elon Musk calling her ‘Senator Karen’ on Twitter in response to her call for him to pay federal income taxes. ‘The world's richest freeloader evidently has a very thin skin,’ Warren tells Joy Reid.Dec. 16, 2021
Mary Trump: Trumpism has moved beyond Donald, is about undoing our democracy
08:46
Now Playing
Elizabeth Warren to Elon Musk: The world's richest freeloader evidently has very thin skin
10:44
UP NEXT
Joy Reid: Fox News hosts’ texts tell the truth--those were Trump’s insurrectionists
06:48
Rep. Schiff: GOP seems to be putting in place apparatus for overturning 2024 election
11:05
Jan. 6 committee chair: We’ve received revealing info about members of Congress, staff involved in Jan. 6
11:55
Election worker received threats, had to change appearance after being falsely accused by Trump of rigging votes