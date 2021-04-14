Dr. Vin Gupta: Blood clots from J&J vaccine ‘exceptionally rare’

Federal health authorities recommended that providers temporarily stop administering the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine while they investigate a potential link to very rare blood clots. Six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the clots are considered extremely rare. This is out of the more than 6.8 million people in the U.S. have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Dr. Vin Gupta calls this "exceptionally rare, lower than the background rate ... It's to alert folks like myself and my colleagues that this is happening, extremely rarely, but this needs to be treated differently than what you treat a blood clot."