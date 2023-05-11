‘Donald Trump’s not worthy of a town hall’: Rep. Swalwell slams replatforming of former president

Donald Trump was given a town hall in front of his supporters on one of the three major cable news networks on Wednesday. In a Rolling Stone op-ed, a contributor to that network, former Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, torched the replatforming of a man who critics would argue caused the circumstances in Jan. 6 that could have gotten Fanone killed. Rep. Eric Swalwell, Sandra Garza, partner of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained while defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, and more decry this town hall giving Donald Trump a prominent platform.May 11, 2023