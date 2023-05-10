It's an important verdict for women out there who are suffering: Lawyer on E. Jean Carroll verdict

Donald Trump is now the first former president to be found liable for sexual abuse. In addition, the nine-member jury found Trump liable for defaming E. Jean Carroll after she made her allegations public. "I'm happy for E. Jean Carroll. I know she doesn't care about the money," former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst Cynthia Alksne tells Joy Reid. "But I think it's really a more important verdict for all the women out there who are suffering, and are still part of the [Silent] Generation, and need some validation."May 10, 2023