‘Trump's MAGA extremists still grip GOP’: Top Dem on doomsday results in Iowa for Haley, DeSantis

Donald Trump has been challenged by Nikki Haley to "stop hiding" and debate her, after Haley finished third in the Iowa caucuses, which Trump won. DeSantis came in a distant second. "Donald Trump still has a grip on the Republican Party. He and his MAGA extremists are the standard bearers for today's Republican Party. It's not reflective of who we are as a nation," Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tells Joy Reid.Jan. 17, 2024

