The Reidout

Trump expert Tim O’Brien: I think right now he’s very cornered

07:20

Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and Ivanka Trump have 21 days to answer questions under oath now that a judge has ruled that they must testify in a New York-based investigation. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Feb. 18, 2022

