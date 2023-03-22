IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New video shows final moments of Irvo Otieno's life at Virginia state psychiatric hospital

    ‘Fox was supposed to have fixed that’: Katie Phang on new lawsuit alleging hostile work environment

    Joy Reid: Trump has rarely been held accountable, instead being consistently protected, rewarded

  • ‘This is an embarrassing abuse of power’: Expert on GOP calls to investigate Trump’s investigators

  • Charles Blow: There's no equivalent to what Trump's allegedly done vs. other presidents, candidates

  • Michael Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis: I think Manhattan DA’s hush money case is extremely strong

  • Trump lawyer could be suspected of 'deliberate falsification of information' legal expert says

  • Legal expert: Timeline for holding Trump accountable is in the past because of Merrick Garland

  • Rep. Schiff: McCarthy's willing to sacrifice security of Congress to curry favor with Jan. 6 video

  • Cecile Richards on abortion pill case: 64 million women could lose access to medication abortion

  • Michael Cohen after testifying before Trump grand jury: ‘I'm probably the last witness they need’

  • 'This was a political stunt for publicity': Former Florida state attorney removed by DeSantis

  • Joy Reid: Word 'woke' triggers the MAGA base but doesn't keep most Americans up at night

  • Rep. Maxine Waters on Silicon Valley Bank collapse: ‘We have a lot to investigate’

  • Trump could be indicted under state law not for campaign violations legal expert says

  • DeSantis can use woke as slur but it won’t play outside base expert says

  • Legal expert: I'm confident in saying a Trump indictment is coming soon

  • Weaponizing of government hearings have accomplished ‘absolutely nothing’ Rep. Daniel Goldman says

  • ‘It doesn’t look good, but wait and see’: Expert on Manhattan DA’s office possibly charging Trump

  • Charlie Sykes: House GOP is acting as Tucker Carlson’s gofer

The Reidout

‘Fox was supposed to have fixed that’: Katie Phang on new lawsuit alleging hostile work environment

With many of Donald Trump’s legal allegations coming to a head, we continue to track the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought against Fox by Dominion Voting Systems. On Tuesday, attorneys from both sides faced off in a Delaware courtroom in an attempt to persuade the judge to rule on the case before it heads to trial next month. MSNBC legal expert Katie Phang joins Joy Reid with more on this case and a new lawsuit against Fox.March 22, 2023

