‘Fox was supposed to have fixed that’: Katie Phang on new lawsuit alleging hostile work environment

With many of Donald Trump’s legal allegations coming to a head, we continue to track the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought against Fox by Dominion Voting Systems. On Tuesday, attorneys from both sides faced off in a Delaware courtroom in an attempt to persuade the judge to rule on the case before it heads to trial next month. MSNBC legal expert Katie Phang joins Joy Reid with more on this case and a new lawsuit against Fox.March 22, 2023