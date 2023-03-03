Fox board member Paul Ryan begged network to stop spreading election lies Dominion filing alleges

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

We are awaiting the response from Fox News to the bombshell lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems. The latest Dominion filing appears to show Fox board member Paul Ryan repeatedly pleading with top Fox executives to “move on from Donald Trump” and “stop spouting election lies.” Yet, Ryan has remained on that board as Fox continues to push some of the same lies. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.March 3, 2023

