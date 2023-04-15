‘No individual alive has done more to divide America than Murdoch’ Fmr. Australian PM Turnbull says

On Monday, the trial begins in the Dominion defamation trial, which it is said will outline how Fox hosts lied to their audiences and riled up the MAGA base in the runup to the January 6 insurrection. That division and dishonesty created under Fox CEO Rupert Murdoch is discussed by the former prime minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull, who joins Joy Reid. Turnbull says on The ReidOut that Murdoch has done more to undermine American democracy than any other individual alive.April 15, 2023